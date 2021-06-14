Losing start for Hanley in Scotland's 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic

Published: 3:53 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 4:50 PM June 14, 2021

Grant Hanley and former Norwich City keeper, David Marshall, were on the losing side in Scotland's Euro2020 opener against the Czech Republic - Credit: PA

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley played the full 90 minutes in Scotland's opening Euro2020 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon at Hampden Park.

Hanley got the nod to start in central defence but was beaten in the air by a towering header from Patrik Schick three minutes before the interval.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward then embarrassed former Norwich keeper, David Marshall, with a stunning lob from the halfway line to seal the win in the second half.

Scotland, appearing in their first finals since 1998, will now travel to Wembley to face arch rivals England on Friday night. The Three Lions opened their Group D campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday afternoon.

Hanley's injured club mate, Kenny McLean, was part of the BBC commentary team in Glasgow. McLean missed out on the tournament after damaging knee ligaments in City's final day Championship draw at Barnsley.

"Disappointment. That is the only word you can use," said McLean. "It was a game we thought we could win, we were good enough to win it. We just didn't turn up on the day as much as we would have liked. Two moments of brilliance from their striker. We had chances, the chances were there. We just need to take them at the right time.

"We started both halves well. Che Adams came on and looked like he could give us a spark. The energy was taken out of the place with the second goal. It was a real killer blow.

"You need a bit of luck. We didn't get that. Listen, I am not blaming the result on bad luck but hopefully the boys can pick themselves up and go into the game on Friday refreshed."

Schick, also speaking to the BBC, revealed his 50 yard lob over the stranded Marshall was a product of first half homework.

"Yeah, I saw him (off his line). I checked in the first half when this situation would come," he said. "I knew he was staying very high and when the ball came I checked where he was standing.

"The first game is really important and we are so happy we have won the game.

"It's always hard to play against us because we have a lot of hard-working players. Scotland were a tough opponent and we were ready for their tactics."

Meanwhile, City wide player, Przemyslaw Placheta, is on the bench for Poland who begin their European Championship campaign later on Monday against Slovakia.

Teemu Pukki and Tim Krul got their campaigns off to winning starts over the weekend with Finland and the Netherlands respectively.