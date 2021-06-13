City ace left out of Euro 2020 opener

Published: 8:03 PM June 13, 2021

Tim Krul picks the ball out of his net after Scotland's second goal against Holland - Credit: PA

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has been left on the bench for Holland’s Euro 2020 Group C clash against Ukraine.

Ajax goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenberg has been preferred as the Dutch kick off their Euros campaign in Amsterdam on Sunday evening.

It was widely anticipated that Krul would start with the City goalkeeper getting the nod in their 2-2 draw in a friendly against Scotland.

Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cilesen was left out of the Holland squad after contracting Covid leaving the way seemingly clear for Krul to start.

However, manager Frank De Boer has opted for Stekelenberg after he kept a clean sheet in their final warm-up friendly, a 3-0 win over Georgia.