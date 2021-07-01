City wide player joins MK Dons on loan

Breaking

Published: 3:00 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM July 1, 2021

Norwich City youngster Josh Martin will link up with Russell Martin's MK Dons on a season long loan.

The 19-year-old is heading to League One for the new campaign to work under the former City captain, and is the latest member of the Canaries' set up to join MK after previous loan moves for Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson.

Martin made 12 appearances under Daniel Farke last season but dropped out of the first team picture over the second half of the Championship title-winning campaign.

Farke handed the highly-rated teenager a Premier League debut in the club's last top flight tilt, but a spell in League One is viewed as the next stage in his career.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Martin told MK Dons' official site. “This is a great club and it’s close to home for me so I can’t wait to get started.

“I heard a lot about Russell Martin from my time at Norwich and when I heard he and MK Dons were interested, I came down to visit. The style of play here is something that I’m used to and suits me really well, and the stadium is amazing.

“Hopefully I can learn a lot during my time here. I will look to bring goals and assists and a lot of creativity in the final third, but most importantly help the team win games and be in the best position possible come the end of the season.”

His namesake, and former City stalwart, is in no doubt MK have signed a huge talent.

“This is a real coup for the club," said the Dons' boss. "Last season, he played for the team who won the Championship and he was wanted by a number of teams this summer from both League One and the division above.

“He showed a real desire to be here because of the way we play – he believes it will really suit him and I agree. He has got fantastic ability and will add real athleticism to our team, as well as the versatility to play in a number of different positions.

“If you look at the teams who have been successful in this league, they often have players of Josh’s calibre, from higher divisions, on loan. We all agree he will be a real asset to our team next season and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in an MK Dons shirt.”

The teenager is the latest member of the club's promising development crop to head out on loan for the coming season. Fellow midfielder Reece McAlear recently joined Scottish Championship club, Inverness.

The likes of Danel Sinani and Sam McCallum could also be set for fresh loan moves, with McCallum attracting interest from a host of Championship teams after his eye-catching spell at Coventry City last season.