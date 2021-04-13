Dowell pledge from City boss

Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021

The best is yet to come from Kieran Dowell promises Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

Dowell’s stunning free kick sealed the latest win at Derby, and brought the 23-year-old a third goal in five games for the Premier League-bound Canaries.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder endured an injury-hit debut campaign, following his move from Everton, but is growing into a key role.

“I am quite delighted with Kieran. At this moment he delivers end product with goals and assists,” said Farke. “There are still areas of his game that he needs to improve and even in the (Derby) game I got the feeling there was a few topics we will speak about but he is definitely on the right path.

“It was a difficult season for Kieran but that was a world class free kick. So close to the wall and yet so close to the goal. You need a really special technique to do this but he has this quality. The keeper could not save that.

"It was also important in that period. For the first 20, 25 minutes we were around their box and they had to stop us using tactical fouls with three yellow cards so you have to show some quality when you get set pieces.”

Emi Buendia is expected to be available for a potential promotion-clinching home game against Bournemouth on Saturday night after another blow to his swollen right ankle at Derby.

City looked weary in the second half at the Rams, and that is understandable for Farke.

“It is exhausting from the mental aspect because in our position you feel you have to win the next game, and the next game,” he said. “There is also a mental pressure when you get so much praise for the way we beat Huddersfield.

"Derby had nothing to lose and they stepped up and pressed with more intensity. Maybe we were too comfortable in the first 25 minutes.

"When you have young players that is dangerous, you make one or two mistakes in possession and the dominance goes. You get a bit nervous, another mistake and it encourages the opponent. Then you have to dig in and it is important to bring the result over the line.

“I am quite pleased we have a full week now and a bit more time for Emi to let this injury calm down. Not a major injury but unbelievably painful. He knows he has to handle it. The opponent is not going to step away in these games.

"But we have some days to recover to be back in our best shape for Saturday.”