Mumba savours 'dream' debut

Norwich City loanee Bali Mumba only had one regret after his stunning match-winner sealed Peterborough's place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Mumba's slaloming run and finish secured a 2-1 home win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday - to set up a home tie in the next round against QPR - on his first outing since a loan switch to the Championship club.

The highly-rated 20-year-old revealed a first competitive goal in senior football capped a 'dream' debut.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better debut,” he said. “To score and for it to be the winning goal is amazing. To score the goal in the FA Cup puts a smile on my face. I need to work on my celebration though. I didn’t really know what to do.

"The manager just told me to go and do my thing and I took that on board. I had watched the game closely in the first-half and saw there was space out wide to exploit so that’s what I tried to do.

“I tried to be positive with the ball and it came good for the goal. It was good play and a 1-1 with Sammie (Szmodics) got me into the penalty area. The defender reached for the ball and missed it so I felt this was my time and took the opportunity.

"I was really happy at the end of the game, but I didn’t realise I had won the man of the match until someone told me in the dressing room. It’s the first time I’ve won a man of the match.

“I have a point to prove here, but I’m not there yet. There is lots of improvement required.”

Dean Smith had already challenged Mumba to make the most of his loan posting and Peterborough chief Darren Ferguson is convinced the youngster will be a hit.

"We watched Bali for a long time,” he said, quoted on the Peterborough Telegraph site. “He will be a good signing for us. He’s obviously very quick and he has good quality as he showed as soon as he went on. He won the game with a great piece of quality.

“He can play either side of the defence and I just sent him on to give us some energy and to take advantage of the space out wide. He did it perfectly.”