Gilmour confident City will discover winning formula

Published: 6:00 AM September 22, 2021

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour remains upbeat about Norwich City's Premier League future despite a poor start to the season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Billy Gilmour remains convinced that Norwich City will be able to turn around their current fortunes and discover a formula capable of winning points in the Premier League despite their poor start to the season.

The Canaries were subjected to another defeat in the third round of the Carabao Cup to Liverpool, who brushed them aside at Carrow Road in a 3-0 victory that displayed City's lack of confidence.

Gilmour was bright in patches but City looked bereft of quality and momentum as they sought to play out from the back.

City's Carabao Cup exit will do little to ease the growing nerves about the direction their season is currently heading.

Attentions will turn will a trip to Everton on Saturday, with pressure on City to produce a result. Gilmour is confident that the Canaries togetherness in the dressing room and work on the training pitches will translate into results and points in the Premier League.

“The scoreboard doesn’t lie," Gilmour admitted. "We haven’t won a game yet and we don’t have any points. So it’s difficult to look beyond the results.

“We have to keep believing and it’s only the start of the season. There’s plenty of time to turn this around and we need the fans to back us everytime that we’re at home. The players are ready for it. We know how big a task this is."

That task will seem considerably greater if they fail to record points against Everton and Burnley, a Premier League away double header prior to the international break.

Daniel Farke experimented with a 3-5-2 formation for this fixture at Carrow Road and whilst it did offer the Canaries with a greater attacking threat, they were still too easy to score against and lacked solidity at the back.

Discovering that defensive edge and blending it with their ideal way to play football will be the recipe to jumpstart their season.

“We’re struggling to get points on the board. Every week you can see we are improving and creating chances but there’s just a lack of confidence at the minute.

“We’re playing nice football but that doesn’t win you games," the Scottish international reflected after the League Cup loss.

“Tonight is a difficult one to take because I thought we were in the game for the first half but the missed penalty changes it and then they go and score.

“We have to look ahead to Everton at the weekend. We have to look at the Premier League now and try and get our season going there.”

