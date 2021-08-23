Farke sets a high bar for City ace Tzolis

Video

Published: 5:57 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 5:58 PM August 23, 2021

Christos Tzolis can become one of the best wingers in the world, but Daniel Farke is not getting caught up in the hype around his Norwich City prospect.

The 19-year-old is in line for a Canaries' debut in Tuesday’s League Cup tie against Bournemouth at Carrow Road following his initial £8.8m transfer from PAOK.

Tzolis was tracked by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Farke’s job is to mould that raw material.

“He was worth the money that we spent on him because he's one of the hottest prospects on the winger position in Europe for his age,” said the City chief. “He has the potential one day to be one of the best wingers in the world, because he's quick, he delivers end product, he can score, he can assist, he can run in behind, he is a great character. This is why many, many clubs in Europe were chasing him.

"If there would be a guarantee that he makes the next steps and reaches that level then he would be worth £100m, because that is the going price for the best wingers in the world.

“We have to be careful and make sure that we don't bring him in too early if he's not prepared. I have to make sure that a player has time to adapt. He came from a league where he played for a big club, and that's a sign of his potential, but not from one of the best leagues in the world.

"The intensity and the speed and the pace in this country is different.”

Tzolis will need more time than fellow summer signings Milot Rashica or Josh Sargent, who have already made their Premier League debuts.

“Christos is one for the mid to long term. That doesn’t mean in two or three years. But maybe a few weeks,” said Farke. “I won’t put too much expectation on him. He needs time to shine. He is a young lad and we all know how quickly people judge.

"We signed Milot Rashica, who has many Bundesliga games and experience and Josh Sargent, who is two years older and much more experienced.

“When we signed Josh he did not have the biggest name in English football and everyone was thinking, ‘Who is this guy? His goal record is not that impressive’. Then he comes in for 15 minutes against Liverpool, when Liverpool have perhaps relaxed a bit, and he looked unbelievably sharp. Then Josh is the solution.

"I don't want to put a young player in who doesn’t perform, and people get on his back. I like his potential, and love to work with him each day, but it will take more than four or five days for him to become the finished product.”