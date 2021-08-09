Norwich City transfer rumours: City agree club-record Tzolis deal

Video

Published: 9:24 PM August 9, 2021

Norwich City are close to signing Christos Tzolis after agreeing a fee with Greek club PAOK, according to reports in Greece.

As we exclusively revealed last week, the Canaries were edging closer to thrashing out a deal for the highly-rated 19-year-old with the winger set to sign a five-year deal at the club.

Sportime are reporting that a package of €13.5million has been agreed with the Greek club, with €11m paid upfront and a further €2.5m in bonuses.

The clubs were understood to have been putting the finishing touches on a deal in recent days, with a sell-on percentage of 17.5% included in the deal, according to the report.

Tzolis is now set to fly to England to complete his medical and put the final touches on a club-record move to Carrow Road.

He looks poised to become their second signing of the week after Josh Sargent was officially unveiled as a City player on Monday evening.

The American international has joined City for a fee just below their current club record. Tzolis' arrival would eclipse that.

The signing of the precocious talent will see Norwich complete their business at the top end of the pitch unless a frontline option, like Todd Cantwell, was to depart. Jordan Hugill is expected to complete a move away from the club before the end of the window.

City remain in the market for a full-back, centre back and central midfielder.