Farke's fan plea ahead of emotional Carra return

Published: 11:20 AM August 14, 2021

Be loud, be proud and drive the boys on, is Daniel Farke’s message to Norwich City’s ‘Yellow Army’ ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

The Canaries Premier League return on Saturday evening is set to attract a Carrow Road full house for the first time in 18 months due to the impact of the pandemic.

Few outside Norfolk feel City can spring a shock against the six-time European champions, following a Covid-disrupted pre-season. Farke is not one of those.

“We definitely need a pretty special atmosphere and regardless of what the final result is this team and these players deserve a great atmosphere, and so do our supporters,” said Norwich's head coach. “They missed so much not being in our living room at Carrow Road.

"We speak about contracts and money and business and that's right because we're not naive, we are living in this world, but it's also the feeling of togetherness and unity and spirit. And this is what we want to want to feel against Liverpool. Hopefully we'll have a great atmosphere.

“We need them to make a big impact. We need the Yellow Army. We know they must stay disciplined and stick to the protocols but it doesn't mean that they're not allowed to make some noise and cheer.

"We've missed them for such a long time. It's more or less 18 months since we have had to play without them, and especially as newly-promoted side it was also no coincidence that in last games the last time we had in the Premier League, we struggled because a newly promoted side needs the supporters.”

A record-breaking Championship title winning season was played out in largely empty stadiums, but Farke insists the time is right to open up big sporting events.

“We totally trust our experts. I also trust our protocols,” he said. “Now we have to live with the most dangerous and difficult pandemic in a century. For that, there's never a 100pc guarantee, and that is why it's important to stay disciplined and also to stay smart and strict with the protocols. Everyone is really willing to adapt.

"In the Premier League we have to be role models regarding how we behave. We feel as safe as possible during these strange times.

“This club has never achieved 97 points in a season, and we didn't have the chance to celebrate this with them together in the stadium.

"I hope that everyone comes in a good mood and looking forward to see us competing against one of the best teams in the world but also to celebrate, even a little bit, what we did in the last season.”



