Daniel Farke signs new Norwich City deal

Published: 5:00 PM July 21, 2021

Daniel Farke has agreed a new four year deal with Norwich City.

The Canaries’ head coach, and his backroom team, have now extended their Carrow Road stay until 2025.

Farke is on course to become the club’s longest-serving manager, eclipsing the record of Ken Brown in terms of years and games in charge, if he remains in Norfolk for the full eight years following his original move in 2017.

“I’m absolutely over the moon and feel pretty emotional in such a moment,” he said. “I’m unbelievably grateful for all of the trust and support.

“It is a pleasure to be allowed to continue to work on this level with such a special club and our unbelievable owners, Delia and Michael.

“I must also thank Stuart Webber for his trust and backing, my staff and players, as well as the supporters. We have a pretty special relationship in this club.

“Now it’s about going the next step, doing everything we can to make sure this club becomes an established Premier League side.

“We’re in a much better position, both as a club and as a group, and we want to continue to build something unique and special.”

Farke is preparing for a second crack at the Premier League after becoming the only manager in the club’s history to win two league titles with the Canaries, following another Championship success last season.

Sporting director Webber revealed at the start of the summer the German was open to another chapter at Norwich City. At that stage Farke’s existing deal was set to enter the final 12 months.

“It’s great news for the football club," said Webber, quoted on the Canaries’ official site. “Daniel and his staff have been a huge part of what we are building and to tie them down to new deals was one of our key objectives at the start of the summer.

“We’re in an uncertain world at this moment in time, so to have some stability and security at the football club is important.

“Daniel fully understands the club and what we’re about. He buys into all facets of what we’re doing here and has played a leading role in getting us to this position.

“We can now look forward to our plans for the season ahead, knowing that we have the future of our head coach and staff secured. It’s an exciting period for us with a view to what comes next.”

The club also confirmed Farke’s assistant manager, Eddie Riemer, head of performance Chris Domogalla and first team coach Christopher John have also signed fresh terms running for the same period.