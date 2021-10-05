City changes ease burden on Webber

Video

Published: 12:20 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 1:29 PM October 5, 2021

Daniel Farke feels a shake up behind the scenes at Norwich City will help sporting director Stuart Webber - Credit: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Daniel Farke has endorsed Norwich City’s backroom changes after revealing he urged sporting director Stuart Webber to ease his workload.

Former City player, FA Youth Cup winning coach and first team boss Neil Adams has stepped up to assist Webber, with Andy Hughes returning to the club to oversee the Canaries’ loan strategy.

Lee Dunn is now head of recruitment, following Kieran Scott’s recent departure to Middlesbrough, while former FA sports science guru Dr John Iga started his role as head of data and innovation ahead of the Premier League return.

“Good decisions for the club. Not too much a topic for me as a head coach but I like the decisions a lot,” said Farke. “I always recommended to Stuart that his job has so many different tasks, and what you find in a lot of other clubs the jobs he has to do were shared between many, many people.

"So I always recommended to him to, ‘Come on, get some support.’

“With Neil we have been working together more or less next door to each other at the training ground since I joined the club.

"He has sat in my chair so he knows how it feels to be a head coach. A great guy, we have a great relationship.

"We didn't talk too much about this appointment because it felt like a natural process. We were always sitting together discussing the players out on loan.”

Farke has tapped into Adams’ wealth of experience and inside knowledge of the club since he arrived in England to become City's first overseas head coach.

“Neil is always very levelled, he has a great sense of humour and he understands the game, and also understands the pressure and different demands,” he said. “More or less from day one we had this and it is great for me to have this experience on my side.

“It doesn't change too much but I think it's good he is in an even more important role and closer to me. Now with two people in that type of role it can only help the football club in terms of how we operate.

"Take transfer business, for example, now you can play ‘a good cop, bad cop’ and it offers us other opportunities. To bring that consistency behind the scenes is definitely a good decision.”