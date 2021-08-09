Canaries' Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Live

Published: 12:52 PM August 9, 2021

Come in number seven. A deal for Josh Sargent is close to completion. But did Norwich City's patchy pre-season sign off at Newcastle prompt more questions than answers, ahead of Liverpool's Premier League visit?

The Werder Bremen striker is in England to undergo his medical, with PAOK's Christos Tzolis also in the Canaries' sights.

More business is still the objective between now and the transfer deadline to bolster City's chances of defying most of the pundits predicting a swift return to the Football League.

Daniel Farke had 10 fully fit outfield players for the weekend's 3-0 defeat at the Magpies. With six of his squad only finishing self isolation following Covid concerns on Sunday, plus the likes of Teemu Pukki, Kenny McLean and Jacob Sorensen very much on the comeback trail, how big a task will it be to get anything from the Reds?

Todd Cantwell is a doubt with an ankle problem. If the midfielder does miss out who should get the nod behind Pukki, on the basis Farke restores the Finn to his starting line up?

And what about the other end of the park? Is it needs must or too big a gamble to bring captain Grant Hanley back after missing the entire pre-season programme? Does Farke retain his defensive three formation, used liberally in pre-season, or is it the tried and trusted Hanley and Ben Gibson pairing in a back four?

