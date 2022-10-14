PRESSER: Watford v Norwich City

Press conference

Norwich City's Josh Sargent enjoyed his last trip to Watford with a match-winning brace. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Championship trip to Watford - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

City bid to bounce back from a first home defeat of the league season in a error-strewn 3-2 loss to Preston.

Smith will provide a full fitness update on those who featured against North End. Full back Sam Byram was withdrawn at half-time with a hip issue.

Todd Cantwell (quad) and Isaac Hayden (knee) took part in a post-match full contact mini practice game on the Carrow Road pitch after last Saturday's defeat.

Cantwell has missed the last three league games while Hayden is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club since his summer loan move from Newcastle.

Smith will also be pressed for the latest timescale on Dimi Giannoulis (foot) and Adam Idah (knee).

The City chief can expect to be asked for his first public reaction to midweek reports sporting director Stuart Webber has held talks with Chelsea.

Follow the key lines from the press conference, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to the Watford test.