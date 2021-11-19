Normann hits the spot for City boss Smith

Video

Dean Smith is already a paid up member of the Mathias Normann fan club at Norwich City.

Normann has been the pick of the Canaries’ summer signings, and was inspirational in a goalscoring headline act in the 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford.

Smith has since replaced Daniel Farke, but the new head coach is on the same page as his predecessor at just how important the Norwegian international can be this season.

Dean Smith’s Press Conference Bulletin ahead of Southampton https://t.co/dMmjzuLmPq — The Pink Un (@pinkun) November 19, 2021

“A very interesting player,” said Smith, speaking on Friday morning at his pre-match press call ahead of his first game in charge at home to Southampton. “Even before, when I was watching from my role as an Aston Villa head coach, I could see a very good footballer, who scored a good goal like in the last game against Brentford. He has been starring for his country as well.

"I watched the first half of his (Norway) game in the week against the Netherlands. And then I watched Teemu Pukki against France.

“He's a very good player, he handles the ball in any situation, and he's got a great understanding. He could be a really important player for us this season.

“He can go as far as he wants. He appears to be a person who wants to get better, who wants to learn. I haven't had enough time with him yet to fully understand his drive and how I can get the best out of him. But over the coming weeks and months that relationship between myself and him will grow. And hopefully I can help him reach the top.”