Krul and Rashica lead the way as Norwich City's Fifa 22 ratings revealed
Tim Krul and Milot Rashica have been graded as Norwich City's highest rated players in Fifa 22.
The latest instalment of the gaming series Fifa is set to be released across all platforms on Friday, October 1 but the all important rankings have already been published.
PSG forward Lionel Messi retains the title of being the highest rated player in the game with a score of 93 out of 100. That remains the same as last year's version, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski graded one point lower on 92 and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak completing the top three on 91.
Emi Buendia had the crown of being the best Canaries star on the game last season with a 77 rating, leading the way ahead of Teemu Pukki (76) and the rest of his City colleagues.
An inspired Championship season with Norwich saw Buendia earn numerous accolades and a big money move to Aston Villa. The Argentine is now a 79 rated player in Fifa 22.
When it comes to City, their highest ranked players are goalkeeper Tim Krul, who has also been boosted after a successful second-tier campaign, and new signing Milot Rashica. The Dutch international is up from 75 to 77 in the latest edition of the game, on par with the winger.
Teemu Pukki hasn't received a revamped rating despite a goal-laden season in City's Championship winning season. The Finnish international joins new signings Pierre Lees-Melou, Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann on 76.
EA Sports, the creators of the Fifa franchise, clearly haven't been paying much attention to Grant Hanley this year as the Scottish defender has been graded 53 for pace. The City captain's speed continues to be overlooked by many.
Hanley is City's biggest mover in terms of rating, being upgraded by five from 70 in the 2021 edition to 75 in the latest iteration of the game.
Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons have both been moved up to 75. Ben Gibson, Kieran Dowell and Jacob Sorensen have also earned slight upgrades after their performances last season.
Andrew Omobamidele's emergence at the back end of the season has seen him included in the game from the start and he shares a 67 rating with Irish compatriot Adam Idah.
Youngsters Flynn Clarke and Liam Gibbs have also been included in the game after summer moves from Peterborough United and Ipswich Town respectively.
None of the Canaries squad have been given lower ratings than last season.
NORWICH CITY'S FIFA 22 RATINGS IN FULL:
77 - Tim Krul, Milot Rashica
76 - Pierre Lees-Melou, Ozan Kabak, Teemu Pukki, Mathias Normann
75 - Grant Hanley, Max Aarons, Brandon Williams, Todd Cantwell
74 - Christos Tzolis, Dimitris Giannoulis
73 - Lukas Rupp, Sam Byram, Kenny McLean
72 - Ben Gibson, Christoph Zimmermann, Angus Gunn, Billy Gilmour
71 - Josh Sargent, Kieran Dowell
70 - Jacob Sorensen
69 - Przemyslaw Placheta
67 - Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah, Michael McGovern
65 - Rocky Bushiri, Bali Mumba
58 - Archie Mair
57 - Flynn Clarke
55 - Liam Gibbs
54 - Jon McCracken
