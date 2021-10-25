Gilmour advised to quit City for Rangers loan return

Video

Published: 9:50 AM October 25, 2021 Updated: 10:40 AM October 25, 2021

Billy Gilmour has found minutes harder to come by in recent weeks at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour is wasting his time on the bench at Norwich City and should look for a January loan exit to boyhood club Rangers, according to pundit Kris Commons.

The former Scotland international won five titles with Celtic but believes Ibrox chief Steven Gerrard is the man to get the best out of the 20-year-old Blues' prospect.

Gilmour was ineligible for the Canaries’ 7-0 Premier League hammering at his parent club and has found himself on the sidelines in recent weeks.

Daniel Farke cooled talk of a recall prior to the trip to Stamford Bridge, but Commons is in no doubt there needs to be a parting of the ways.

“If (Norwich boss) Daniel Farke can't recognise that talent and get the best out of him, then it perhaps illustrates why the club are in such a mess,” he claimed. “It's now impossible to imagine a Scotland team without Gilmour at the heart of its midfield, such has been his impact at international level.

"Which is why his situation at Norwich leaves me bemused. In terms of outright talent and ability, he's miles ahead of anyone else in their squad.

"Yet, bizarrely, he can't get a game. Gilmour hasn't started in the Premier League since a 3-1 home defeat to Watford five weeks ago.

Kris Commons in Billy Gilmour Rangers return query as he slams Norwich for misusing Chelsea loaneehttps://t.co/NaoYq2jlgI pic.twitter.com/Bzt1zSb03c — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) October 25, 2021

"We're not talking about your average young player here. This isn't just a kid looking to get a few games under his belt and to make a name for himself.

"This is a boy who bossed it against England at Wembley. He's had rave reviews from Graeme Souness and Roy Keane, with Keane even branding him 'world-class'.

"When he made his breakthrough at Chelsea just prior to the pandemic, he ran the show against Liverpool.”

Commons, quoted in the Daily Mail, feels the 20-year-old needs regular action.

“Whatever happens, he needs to start playing football. If that's not going to be at Norwich, then Chelsea need to step in and do the right thing,” he said. “If Gilmour is still twiddling his thumbs in January, Rangers should get on the phone to Chelsea and at least ask the question.

"Some people might think it would be a backward step to return to his old club. But Rangers are a different animal now compared to when Gilmour left in 2017.

“Steven Gerrard was one of the best midfielders of his generation. Gilmour would benefit massively from learning from someone like that in training.”