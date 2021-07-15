Jacob Sorensen pens fresh City contract

Updated

Published: 5:00 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 6:15 PM July 15, 2021

Jacob Sorensen has become the second Norwich City player in as many days to sign a new contract with the club.

The Danish U21 international follows Bali Mumba in penning improved terms with the Canaries following their promotion to the Premier League.

Sorensen, who signed for City last summer from hometown club Esbjerg, has been rewarded for his influential contributions in their Championship season with a contract extension until June 2024, with a one year club option.

Versatility was his strongest attribute last season as the 23-year-old found himself deployed at left-back minutes before City kicked off against Brentford after Xavi Quintilla suffered an injury in the warm-up.

25 of his 34 appearances for City last season arrived as a left-back, where his solid performances earned plenty of praise from his head coach, team mates and supporters alike.

Head of recruitment Kieran Scott described him as 'a Daniel Farke player' upon first watching him play and City's boss has been lavish in his praise for the Danish midfielder this season. The signing of Dimitris Giannoulis saw his game time reduce, but Sorensen's biggest fan remains his boss.

The challenge now is to establish himself as a central midfielder, something that Farke believes would take a degree of adjustment after a prolonged period operating as a full-back. Sorensen's calmness in possession has been evident in his performances.

Discussing his new deal at Carrow Road, Sorensen expressed his delight at extending his stay in Norfolk and is relishing the return of supporters next season.

“It’s an amazing club with amazing people working here. I’m just looking forward to seeing the fans," Sorensen told City's official club channels.

“It was a big step for me, my first time abroad, but I also think that it was the right step to develop myself and come to a good place, good team and a good club, so it’s been a good year.”

The majority of Jacob Sorensen's appearances last season came at left-back.

Farke is one of Sorensen's biggest admirers and is delighted the midfielder has committed his future to the club.

“With Jacob, he has already played a major role in our title-winning season. He may not have played too much in his preferred position of central midfield, but he has shown great consistency and quality on an emergency basis at full-back. That’s a real sign of his qualities as a player and he’s a fantastic character with a very smart head on young shoulders.

“He’s a player who is growing day to day. He has great passing skills and capabilities to read the game. He’s also brave and good in possession, but also reliable against the ball. He is of course a central midfield player, but is someone who is capable of playing in the defensive line.

“For me, he is a really important member of our squad. His new contract is well deserved. For us it’s really good news that we will have a player like Jacob Lungi Sorensen around for the future.”