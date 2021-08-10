Agent Rashica plays his part in Sargent City move

Interview

Published: 6:00 AM August 10, 2021

Josh Sargent is reunited with Milot Rashica at Norwich City after their Werder Bremen spell - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City's latest signing, Josh Sargent, has revealed his former Werder Bremen team mate Milot Rashica gave the Canaries a glowing reference.

Sargent followed the Kosovan international from the Bundesliga to Carrow Road after completing his move on Monday afternoon for an undisclosed fee.

Rashica teased the official announcement with a welcome post on his social media account, and Sargent admitted in a club Q&A he had tapped up the attacker for the inside track.

Did you speak to anyone about moving here, maybe a former team mate?

JS: Yeah, I talked to Milot Rashica a lot about it and he’s only had positive things to say about here.

It must help settling into the team to have a familiar face.

JS: It’s definitely a plus knowing him. He can introduce me to all of the guys. I was already going to feel comfortable coming here but having him will help a lot.

What were your conversations like with Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber?

JS: I see how talented the whole team is and the manager - the way he speaks about how he wants to play football and play against the other teams - it sounds very attractive to me and I think it will really fit my style of gameplay.

What has your knowledge been of Norwich City as a club?

JS: To be honest, I don’t know a whole lot, but I know they’ve been in the Premier League before and hopefully this time we can stay in the league and put a good effort in.

What have the last few days been like for you, since you first heard about the interest the club had shown?

JS: I still had a priority at Werder Bremen. We had started our league already and had a couple of games. It’s hard to keep playing there and talk with other teams, it’s a lot going on, but I’m finally here and very excited to get started.

Talk us through some of the reasons why you’ve chosen this as the next destination in your career.

JS: I think the Premier League is the best league in the world and it’s going to push me and challenge me to be a better player.

Do you have to pinch yourself that your dream of playing in the Premier League is about to become a reality?

JS: I think it’s hard to realise at the moment but I’m sure on the weekend when we have our first game it will become very real very fast.

There will be a capacity crowd at Carrow Road on Saturday, so to experience a full stadium on your first game will be some experience.

JS: It’s been a while. I played a couple of games this season with a few thousand and already it was a crazy feeling so I can’t imagine what it will be like this weekend.



