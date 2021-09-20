Sargent hopeful Pukki partnership can bear fruit for Canaries

Video

Published: 6:00 AM September 20, 2021

Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki offered Norwich City with a fresh impetus at the top end of the pitch. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A lack of goalscoring threat has been one of the major problems encountered by Norwich City in their Premier League campaign to date - but Josh Sargent believes his relationship with Teemu Pukki could solve that issue.

Pukki has cut an isolated figure and struggled to get into the game during City's previous fixture against Arsenal last weekend.

The Finn's record at Carrow Road is there for all to see, but many have been pondering whether it is structure rather than quality that has been preventing Pukki from showcasing his goalscoring prowess.

His goal during the Canaries' 3-1 defeat to Watford was vintage but perhaps one of the few bright sparks in a disappointing team performance that was met with boos at the final whistle was the encouraging signs shown by the partnership of Pukki and Josh Sargent.

The American forward was deployed on the right-wing, although drifted centrally and helped ease some of the attacking burden on Pukki.

The pair combined on several occasions with Sargent acting as a physical alternative to Pukki's willingness to make clever movements and play on the shoulders of defenders.

Pukki's goal against Watford has seen him move up to joint ninth place alongside Les Eyre in the City history books. Many felt there was an overeliance on the Finn to score the goals that would keep them in the Premier League two seasons ago.

The hope is that Sargent can chip in and add to a productive attacking force at the top end of the pitch.

Josh Sargent offered Norwich City a more physical threat at the top end of the pitch.

Sargent believes that relationship can blossom into a consistent stream of goals for Norwich in the Premier League, despite him playing in a somewhat different role.

“I felt we had a really good partnership," Sargent reflected after the defeat to Watford. “I think I still have some room to grow but I enjoy the physical battles.

“I am enjoying playing with him so hopefully in the near future we are able to produce some more goals together. The more we play together, the more we'll get to know each others tendencies and build that relationship.

“I’m not a natural winger that wants to go one against one. I just tried to stay close to Pukki and combine with him, get in behind and try to score.”

