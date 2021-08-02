City recruitment chief to join Boro

Video

Published: 12:31 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 12:41 PM August 2, 2021

Kieran Scott is set to leave Norwich City to join Middlesbrough as a sporting director.

Fresh reports on Monday morning suggested the Championship club had agreed terms with Scott, who has been a key figure in the Canaries' recruitment set up headed by sporting director Stuart Webber.

Scott is expected to seal his move to the north-east once the current summer window closes. However, the Canaries have been working on a succession plan and have no plans to bring in a direct replacement from outside the club.

Further, Scott is believed to have taken a less active role in this window's transfer strategy, after the initial link to Boro first emerged in June.

At that stage the Canaries were unaware of any official contact from the Teessiders, who finished in mid-table under Neil Warnock last season 13 points out of the top six.

Scott, who worked with Webber at Wolves before joining him in Norfolk, had previously outlined his own ambitions to become a sporting director, and credited Webber as a mentor.

"In the short term, I definitely want to get back to the Premier League and have another go at doing the recruitment for the Premier League, hopefully with a bit more of a budget and say in what we do," said Scott, interviewed on the club's official podcast, All In Yellow last season.

"Mid to long term, I want to progress into the sporting director role and that's something I've spoken to Stuart about at length. Stuart has been excellent and really supportive. He's always on the phone and talking to me about things and trying to educate me as we go on the job.

"It's definitely an area that I want to progress into. In football you never know, it could be next week or another five years. It's forever changing. It's something I want to do and an ambition I want to push towards."

Scott's pending departure is not connected to Webber's own future at Carrow Road.

Webber is under contract until 2022 but previously indicated he was prepared to help find his successor. The club chief also made it clear at the end of last season he would consider staying beyond the end of his current deal.

Head coach Daniel Farke signed a new four year deal this month, but Webber has had no close season talks on his own future with the board.

City did see one departure from their recruitment department earlier this summer. Chris Jones, the club's former lead domestic and European scout, joined Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The Canaries are currently advertising for a head of technical scouting position, with the successful applicant having overall responsibility for the technical scouting team and a lead role in the recruitment process.