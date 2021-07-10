Celtic slap £20m price tag on Ajer

Video

Published: 8:19 PM July 10, 2021 Updated: 8:39 PM July 10, 2021

Celtic have reportedly turned down a £15m offer from Brentford for one time Norwich City transfer target Kris Ajer - with the Bhoys' £20m valuation deterring potential suitors.

The Canaries got nowhere with an initial £10m offer, plus add ons, last month for the Norwegian international, who was also heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United.

Now Norwegian television station, TV2, have reported on Saturday night fellow top flight new boys Brentford have had a £12m, plus another £3m in add ons, approach turned down.

Celtic reportedly value the 23-year-old, who is now in the final year of his current Parkhead deal, at £20m. TV2 suggest that is likely to ensure Ajer remains in Glasgow and leaves next summer as a free agent, with no active discussions now taking place with any interested parties.

Norwich stepped up their interest in the defender at the end of last season but had cooled their interest after Celtic's riposte. City continue to weigh up other targets ahead of the Premier League kick off.

The towering centre back was again absent from Celtic's second pre-season friendly of their mini Welsh tour earlier on Saturday in a 2-1 win over Charlton.

TV2's report carries quotes attributed to Ajer on international duty this summer he expected to leave Parkhead.

"The promise was that I would be allowed to travel last summer, but then we agreed that I would stay in the club because we would try to win ten in a row," he said. "It was important for the club, but unfortunately we did not make it. Now we have come to the point that I will leave the club, and I really expect the board to keep its word.

"There is not a set fee agreed, but I expect them to find a solution.

“This won't come as a surprise to the club, they know what I want. I think it is important for them to sell me to get funds in order to help with a rebuild of the club."