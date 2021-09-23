Farke on why three could be the magic number for City

Video

Published: 6:30 AM September 23, 2021

Could a three at the back formation solve Norwich City's defensive woes? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is willing to be patient with a change in formation as he seeks a solution to Norwich City's winless start to the new season.

A 3-5-2 variation was the base formation of choice for the Canaries' 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to a rotated Liverpool side.

Farke is continuing his search for a remedy to their poor start to their Premier League campaign, having won only once in their opening six competitive matches.

The numbers behind their league campaign are more damning, with City hoping to stop a run of 15 successive top-flight defeats at Everton this weekend.

Given this was the first competitive outing for a three at the back formation for City this season and was deployed in a side that made nine changes, City's head coach was encouraged by what he saw against Liverpool.

"I was quite pleased with our team tactical behaviour. We saved our attacks much better, we had more control over the centre and enough players behind the ball once we lost possession.

"We had more pressure with our tactical behaviour. I was quite pleased but I am convinced that even with a four man formation that would have been the case because we really pointed out the mistakes that we saw in the Watford game.

"The fact we played with this set up for the first time with fringe players, I think it worked pretty well."

Whether City have used three or four man formations, they are still conceding goals at an unsustainable rate.

In their opening five Premier League matches, they have played three different central defensive partnerships in search of a solution to their leaky backline.

Norwich City have named three different defensive partnerships in the Premier League this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liverpool benefited from a series of defensive mishaps to progress to the next round of the cup competition.

Farke insists that isn't as a result of the tactical system but work will be done to cut out the individual errors which are proving so costly at present.

"As long as we keep conceding goals, then it is a topic that we must improve," City's head coach admitted.

"The goals we have conceded have been too cheap. But it wasn't anything to do with our tactical behaviour. It was individuals within our back row. It's a topic we have to work on."

