PRESSER: Farke previews City v Liverpool

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:57 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 12:58 PM August 13, 2021
Christos Tzolis trained with his new Norwich City team mates for the first time on Thursday ahead of Liverpool opener

Christos Tzolis trained with his new Norwich City team mates for the first time on Thursday ahead of Liverpool opener - Credit: Imago/PA Images

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s opening Premier League game against Liverpool - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney. 

Less than 100 days since Grant Hanley and Alex Tettey lifted the Championship trophy at Barnsley but the football world has tilted for the Canaries. No Tettey, no Vrancic, no Emi Buendia but six new summer signings for a Premier League bow that is set to attract a first full house since prior to the pandemic began.

Farke will be pressed for his thoughts on the Carrow Road atmosphere and whether Josh Sargent or Christos Tzolis have had enough time with their new team mates to come into his Liverpool plans.

The City chief was without a host of players for last weekend's pre-season finale at Newcastle. Chief among them Todd Cantwell (ankle) and Milot Rashica, who was one of a number of players completing self-isolation periods.

NCFC Extra: Jurgen Klopp previews Norwich City opener

Both were pictured at training on Thursday, along with the likes of Hanley, Teemu Pukki and Kenny McLean.

Farke can also expect to be pressed on what is left to do in the remaining two weeks or so of the transfer window.

• Follow the press conference in the window above, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against Liverpool throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com


