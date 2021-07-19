Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Vrancic can ‘ignite’ Stoke insists Potters’ chief

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:13 AM July 19, 2021    Updated: 10:49 AM July 19, 2021
Ex-Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic adds a different dimension for Stoke boss Michael O'Neill after his summer move

Ex-Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic adds a different dimension for Stoke boss Michael O'Neill after his summer move - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Mario Vrancic’s title-winning quality at Norwich City was why Stoke boss Michael O’Neill moved to recruit the Bosnian on a free transfer. 

Vrancic left Carrow Road earlier this summer following two Championship title wins, and a showreel of sublime individual moments. 

That is not lost on O’Neill, who is tipping Vrancic to help turn the Potters into promotion candidates. 

“If you look at us as a squad at this minute in time, the three years we’ve had in the Championship, we’ve not been at the top end,” said O’Neill, quoted on Stoke-on-Trent Live. “The players that have come through or the players who have been here over a longer period, that’s the experience that they’ve had in the Championship. 

“To bring someone in like Mario who has been promoted twice is a positive and hopefully we will see that in games. 

“He’s a player that will get on the ball, he’s a player that will make your team play and maybe when they’re looking for something he can ignite it and bring a bit of something special to a game that lifts the performance. 

“That was the reason and rationale behind bringing him to the club.” 

Vrancic signed an initial one year deal earlier this month to remain in England after 123 league appearances in a four year stint after being unveiled as Daniel Farke’s first overseas Norwich City signing in 2017. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid rejected for €10m rated striker
  2. 2 Connor Southwell: Do City's new additions point to a change in approach?
  3. 3 Norwich City chief 'confident' of Aarons stay amid Atletico reports
  1. 4 Jet skis and beach parties - insight into City star's promotion celebrations
  2. 5 'I’ll just push on' - Mumba eyes starting role for City
  3. 6 Ex-Canaries winger seals League One move
  4. 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: Spanish champions interested in Aarons
  5. 8 Top-flight years: Highs, lows... and a legend departs
  6. 9 Farke preaches Gilmour caution after Lynn win; Giannoulis injury
  7. 10 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-1 friendly win at King's Lynn Town
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lynn v Norwich Picture: Ian Burt

Watch highlights of City's 3-1 friendly win at King's Lynn

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber and head of recruitment Kieran Scott still have transfer work to do

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

WINDOW WATCH: Latest City transfer news and views

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
IB Lynn NCFC Dowell

Interview

VIDEO: Friendly double helps City ace maintain momentum

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Fans enjoy the sunshine and the football at The Walks, as KIng's Lynn Town host Norwich City Picture

Gallery

20 of the best photos as City beat Lynn in front of 1,600 fans

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus