Normann critical to City survival hopes

Published: 6:10 AM September 29, 2021

Mathias Normann has established himself as key part of Norwich City's midfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mathias Normann is key to how Daniel Farke wants to plot Norwich City’s Premier League fightback.

The Norwegian international turned in a ‘fantastic’ display for his head coach in the 2-0 defeat at Everton, before a worrying early exit Farke confirmed afterwards was cramp.

The 25-year-old's all action style from central midfield has been a much-needed addition, following the summer long quest to replace ex-Tottenham loanee Olly Skipp.

City head to Burnley this weekend looking for a first point of the campaign, and Normann is pivotal to how Farke wants to set up and control games at this level.

“I thought it was a fantastic performance and when he went off it was a key moment,” he said. “Both against the ball and with the ball he created many good situations. It was not ideal I had to substitute him. He was just complaining about some cramps in his hamstrings.

"He had a difficult period, because he arrived pretty late in the window and not with a proper pre-season.

“But I want this mindset – to be compact without the ball at the start and then brave when we do get it in possession. You saw from maybe 20 minutes in (at Everton) we started to press the opponent higher.

"We will keep going this way. If we have this mentality I am sure we will win many games.

“There was the penalty and then an unnecessary loss of the ball in our central midfield for the goals but I liked the gameplan. A bit more rock solid from the kick-off and then from minute to minute trying to take more control of the ball.”

Normann is already buying into Farke’s philosophy.

“If we keep working like we are, keep our heads up, then I believe in the boss’s project,” he said. “I am not worried at all because in training we have quality players, a quality team, quality staff, everything.

“It’s the small details we need to turn our way and we will be fine – for sure. I need to get used to the intensity and the tempo of the Premier League. So now it’s two games with 70 minutes and I’m getting there.

“It’s intense, it’s fun, a lot of duels and a lot of running. I think this league suits me well and this team, Norwich suits me very well also.

“I’m only looking forward to what’s coming because, 100pc, we will turn this around together.”