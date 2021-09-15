'I have always loved him' - Boro chief delighted to work with City winger

Video

Published: 10:12 AM September 15, 2021

Neil Warnock has expressed his delight at being able to work with Norwich City loan export Onel Hernandez.

The Cuban international joined the Teesside outfit in search of regular game time after a series of injuries limited his opportunities at Carrow Road. Hernandez sealed a season-long loan to Middlesborough last month.

Hernandez' debut for Boro arrived in their 2-0 defeat to in-form Coventry, where the 28-year-old partnered Uche Ikpeazu up front.

A two time Championship title winner, Warnock has admitted that he is a long term admirer of Hernandez and jumped at the opportunity to sign the winger when his availability was made clear to Boro.

Warnock has revealed that he saw attempts to sign another Norwich player fall short earlier in the window.

"I have always loved (Onel) Hernandez and didn’t think we’d get him. We went after another lad at Norwich but couldn’t get him out of the club.

"Then Hernandez became available and we jumped straight in there and the two weeks he’s been here he’s lifted everybody. I wouldn’t want to mark him," Warnock told the Northern Echo.

Hernandez has previously said he consulted with City colleague Ben Gibson and new head of football Kieran Scott before agreeing to move to Boro for the rest of the campaign and is hoping to help serial promotion winner Warnock claim another Championship success.

Scott departed City officially at the start of this month, although he did play a part in bringing both Hernandez and Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki to the club before the deadline at the end of August.

City look set to confirm details of their recruitment reshuffle in due course, with Lee Dunn set to become the new head of recruitment. Data will form part of the way the Canaries seek to find talent in the future. Neil Adams is also expected to be handed a revised role.

Warnock has been impressed with Scott since he arrived at the Riverside Stadium but insists he doesn't have the final word on new signings.

"I’ve spoken to him on numerous occasions over the past few weeks and I just think it’s a breath of fresh air," Warnock said on City's former recruitment chief.

Former Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott is the new head of football at Middlesbrough. - Credit: Tony Thrussell/Archant

“I think the club have needed this position being filled and I think for the future I can only see good things for Middlesbrough Football Club with him in charge.

“He’s a football man. He works hard, he watches an awful lot of games, both in England and abroad, and that’s what you’ve got to do.

“I’m sure Middlesbrough will be delighted with his work in the next few years.

"He’s in charge of the football so you’d expect him to have an influence but if you’re telling me that he’s signing the players, that’s not right."