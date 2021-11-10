'I'll say as little as possible' - City star coy on Knutsen link

Video

Norwich City's on loan midfielder Mathias Normann insists he has not given the Canaries the inside track on reported target Kjetil Knutsen.

The Norwegian international's compatriot is strongly tipped to replace former head coach Daniel Farke at Carrow Road, after an impressive spell at champions-elect Bodo Glimt.

Knutsen and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard have been tipped as the front runners since Farke was sacked after Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford.

City want a new head coach in place by Southampton's Premier League visit on November 20, with a possible announcement as early as this weekend.

Norwich opened talks with interested parties in the wake of Farke's dismissal, and Knutsen is believed to be high on the list of potential options.

The 53-year-old had been viewed as the leading candidate to replace ex-City player Åge Hareide at Rosenborg, when he steps down at the end of the domestic season in December, but some eye catching results in European competition have put him on the radar of clubs abroad.

Knutsen led Bodo to their first top flight title in 2020 and is on course to retain that crown, after opening up a five point lead over nearest challengers Molde with four league games left in Norway.

Normann started out at Glimt as a youth player, when Knutsen first arrived at the club, before moving on to Brighton and then Rostov. The 25-year-old, who has already impressed at the start of his season long loan move to City, faced the Norwegian media on Wednesday ahead of his country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

This was the brief exchange reported by Eurosport on Knutsen's future, amid speculation he could take over at Carrow Road.

Have you heard anything from Norwich about Kjetil Knutsen? Have they asked you?

"No, they haven't. I was in Glimt when he arrived, and it would be fun seeing him again. But I’ll say as little as possible about this (laughing). It’s not my business. I’ll do my job, that’s it."



Would Knutsen have what it takes to manage in the Premier League?

"Yes? I have no idea. I don’t know. I hope so."