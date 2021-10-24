Farke plots Leeds fightback after Chelsea debacle

Video

Teemu Pukki summed up the mood of dejection for Norwich City in a 7-0 Premier League mauling at Chelsea

Putting the pride back in the Norwich City shirt is the first step in saying sorry to the fans for Daniel Farke, after a 7-0 Premier League loss at Chelsea.

City capitulated at Stamford Bridge in a club record equalling top-flight defeat that left them rooted to the bottom.

Farke admitted the pain will linger, but next Sunday’s Carrow Road visit from fellow strugglers Leeds cannot come quickly enough.

“An away loss at Chelsea is not a season-defining result,” he said. “Home games against Brighton or Leeds, these are the type of games you need to win points.

"A heavy defeat hurts. It is important you take this hurt and pain and make sure there is extra motivation and aggression for the next game.

"We have to be unbelievably sharp, and this is how we must react.

"From Tuesday on, only one topic matters and that is our home game against Leeds. Of course we are not happy to concede so many goals but our most important games are coming up at home.”

Farke hinted some of his players may have been star struck up against the European champions.

“The players themselves are self critical and honest,” he said. “Perhaps the belief was not there that we could get something out of this game.

"Perhaps they have watched too much of Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek. Perhaps they were too impressed. We have a few players, many young players, taking their first steps at this level.

"We were not brave enough in possession, not aggressive or sharp enough against the ball. You can imagine how the spirit was in the dressing room.

“We wanted to give ourselves a chance and for that we were not there with our best performance. Too slow in the head, not good enough in all topics.

"We gave away so much possession. Not quick enough against the ball, not aware enough to sense the danger in our defending.

"We were not able to defend those quick movements in behind, not quick enough to put pressure on the ball, we spoke about this with Jorginho and (Mateo) Kovacic so they couldn’t play those balls. Not sharp or aggressive enough."



