Normann injury update after gritty City stalemate against Wolves

Mathias Normann was forced off with his long standing pelvic issue in Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw against Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Mathias Normann’s first half injury exit took the shine off another impressive Norwich City display under Dean Smith in a 0-0 Premier League draw against Wolves.

Lukas Rupp earned praised from the City head coach for his shift, after replacing the Norwegian prior to the interval at Carrow Road.

Normann himself revealed on international duty recently he was managing a torn ligament in his pelvis.

The on loan midfielder now faces a race against time to be fit for the upcoming midweek trip to Newcastle.

But Smith hailed Rupp’s impact in another spirited showing from the Canaries.

"It is a previous injury but he was feeling some pain in there but I felt Ruppy came on and did really well,” said the City chief. “Mathias is a super player but we have a lot of other very talented lads.

“I thought the performance was better than Southampton. We were maybe fortunate to gain an extra two points last week and unfortunate not to get two more this week.

“They gave us problems in the first 10, 15 minutes with two 10s in those pockets and then we changed it and went a flatter three in midfield and I felt we dealt with that. When I first came in I said I wanted us to stop giving away big chances, and I felt we did that in this game.

“We restricted them to very few and I am not sure Tim (Krul) had much to do all day. We created four big chances and on another day we win the game. I always believe if you are not creating chances, that is the worry.

“But the fact is we do have players who can score goals. Another day, Teemu goes away with a brace. Max Aarons had that chance in the first half. We could have been more clinical but it is about getting the players in those positions.”



