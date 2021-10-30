Savage dismisses Norwich City comparisons with his Derby side

Video

Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis debate what went wrong after Reece James scores Chelsea's third goal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Robbie Savage has dismissed suggestions Norwich City could break his Derby County team's record of becoming the worst Premier League side in history.

Some have questioned whether the Rams could see their 11 point record from the 2007/08 season broken by the Canaries after a winless nine-game start to life back in the top-flight.

That seems somewhat of an over reaction but the discussion has resumed after City's 7-0 defeat to European champions Chelsea last weekend. They host Leeds United at Carrow Road on Sunday hoping to record their first win of the season.

Savage joined Derby in January of that disastrous season over a decade ago and doesn't agree with those who think Norwich will break the record.

"I went there in the January and Derby had seven points, at least I got four! We were a shambles," Savage said.

"Norwich have had a tough start and played some hard teams. When they came up last time, they beat Manchester City - let's not forget that. They've drawn two games. Will they be the worst ever side? It's going to be very difficult not to get 11 points.

"We were rubbish. I can't explain to you how bad we were. They've got some good players, an identity from the top to the bottom, their recruitment is good, they get young players in who go for vast amounts of money - the whole structure of the football club is very good.

"On the pitch in the Premier League, they've not been good enough. I think they will get more than 11 points."

Derby County's Robbie Savage and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Derby only managed to record one win and eight draws to become the worst Premier League team on record in terms of points return.

The Rams made a better start to life in the top-flight than City have after nine matches on this season. Recalling the experience of playing for that Derby side, Savage says he can sympathise with the current situation Norwich find themselves in.

"It was one of the worst experiences of my life," he told William Hill's Three of the Best. "Every single week you were going into a game with no self belief and knowing you are going to get beat not just by one or two but three or four.

"Your family suffers. At times, you just want the ground to swallow you up. When two or three go in, you're saying to the ref 'just blow your whistle now', that's home and away.

"It was worse playing at home. Derby fans used to sing 'you're not fit to wear the shirt', that was to all of us, not just me. It was a horrible, horrible experience.

"I'm fearing for those Norwich players because they are trying their best, that is the thing. People say they aren't working hard enough but they will be. The fitness stats will show that they are running hard enough and sprinting. We were doing that.

"We just weren't good enough and it was a season where we were poor. People then question your work rate and ethic. Is that Norwich team better than our Derby team? Yes. Will they get more than 11 points? Yes. Will they get relegated? Yes. But they won't go down as the worst ever Premier League side."

