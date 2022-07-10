City striker on trial with Barnsley

News

Norwich City and US international frontman Sebastian Soto is not part of Dean Smith's plans - Credit: Crystal Palace FC

Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto turned out for League One new boys Barnsley in a trial match on Saturday.

Soto is surplus to requirements at Carrow Road, with Dean Smith actively looking to trim his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The US international forward played 30 minutes of a 0-0 draw against Crewe in a game at the Tykes’ academy base, in front of 200 supporters.

Barnsley’s trialist today is expectedly Sebastian Soto. So this thread is an introduction to Sebastian Soto.



📷picture @springvalered pic.twitter.com/IJQ22OM0uu — The Daily Tyke (@TheDailyTykebfc) July 9, 2022

Barnsley look to be in the market for attacking reinforcements after former Norwich FA Youth Cup winner Carlton Morris joined Luton Town recently.

Soto did return to Colney for testing this summer but is among a small group who appear to have no part in Smith’s plans for the Championship return.

Akin Famewo departed on a permanent transfer to Sheffield Wednesday last week, in a reported £50,000 deal.

Attacking midfielder Josh Martin is another being tracked by a number of League One and League Two clubs, after staying behind at Colney while Smith’s squad travelled to Germany for a pre-season training camp.

Soto is now in the final 12 months of his City contract, but spent last season on loan with Porto ‘B’ and then Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

The Portuguese heavyweights declined to take up a buy option in their original deal, which saw the US international diverted north of the border for the second part of last season.

The 21-year-old failed to score in 14 top flight appearances for Livingston. Soto never made a senior debut for the Canaries, after leaving German club Hannover in the summer of 2020.

The Californian did have a productive loan spell in Holland with Telstar in 2020/21, scoring seven goals in 12 league outings, which earned him a switch to Portugal.

Smith made it clear after the club’s opening pre-season friendly win at Dereham there would be departures this summer.

Przemyslaw Placheta joined Birmingham City on a season long loan last week. Fellow wide player Christos Tzolis is touted with a Carrow Road exit, with clubs on the continent exploring a potential loan move.

Bali Mumba is expected to seal a loan switch to Plymouth in the coming days, after returning to the UK on Sunday along with the rest of Smith’s squad.