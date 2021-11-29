Smith joins Lambert, O'Neill and Howson at anniversary lunch for City owners and Foulger

Video

Former Norwich City duo Paul Lambert and Jonny Howson were among those who attended a 25th anniversary lunch for the owners - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Dean Smith is in no doubt Norwich City is a special club after revealing he was joined at a surprise 25th anniversary lunch for Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones and Michael Foulger by the likes of Paul Lambert, Martin O’Neill and Jonny Howson.

Smith and his assistant Craig Shakespeare joined a host of past and present players, managers and staff on Sunday to mark the 25-year milestone of the majority shareholders, and director Foulger, joining the City board.

“For me and Shakey to go there it shows us what a special club. That event showed me how special. I don’t think you get that at a lot of other clubs,” he said. “Zimbo (Christoph Zimmermann) was up on stage and speaking very well of the ownership.

"It was great to see so many old managers and players turn up. Paul Lambert, Chris Hughton, Martin O’Neill, Nigel Worthington. A lot of old players as well. Jonny Howson came all the way down from Middlesbrough.

“Former managers who probably lost their jobs here but understood what a good club this was and what a good job the owners have done here.

“We had the Villa connection with Lambo and Martin, to be fair. Lambo was in good form. It was good to see him. It was nice to see them. I had a chat with Paul and Martin and the other former managers and that, for me, shows the humility Delia, Michael and Michael have and the warmth that they have brought. The respect they get from the people who have worked for them.”

25 years ago #OnThisDay…



Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones and Michael Foulger were appointed to the board of directors at Norwich City!#NCFC pic.twitter.com/BfMGHWfer1 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 28, 2021

Smith and his assistant had dinner last week with the owners and Foulger.

“Delia and Michael and Michael Foulger have been brilliant to us,” he said, speaking on Monday morning ahead of City’s Premier League midweek trip to Newcastle. “We had a dinner with them last week and we got to know them, their vision for the club, what they have done in the last 25 years.

"From the outside it always looked like a well run club and we have not been disappointed.

“The warmth and the reception has been superb. Myself and Craig’s families have been so well looked after for the first two home games and it is a warm club, but we want it to be a winning, warm club.”

