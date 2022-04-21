City trigger contract extension options on Pukki, Cantwell and Dennis

Breaking

Norwich City have confirmed that they have activated one-year clauses in the contracts of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Matthew Dennis to keep them at the club beyond the summer.

All three players were set to see their contracts at Carrow Road expire at the end of June, but City have triggered their option to extend those deals by an extra year.

There has plenty of discussion in recent weeks about the future of free-scoring striker Pukki, who netted his 10th Premier League goal of the season at Old Trafford in last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Since joining the Canaries on a free transfer after his contract at Danish side Brondby expired. Pukki has netted an exceptional 77 goals in 161 appearances for City in all competitions.

He sits just one goal behind Grant Holt in seventh in the club's all-time record goal-scoring list and requires just four more to leapfrog Ralph Hunt and break into the top five.

Norwich's activation of the one-year option does halt short-term concerns over his future, with any potential interested parties required to make an offer for his services should they wish to lure him away from Carrow Road.

Speaking to the Pink Un last week, Pukki was pleased that the questions around his future would now stop.

"It is nice that the question won't be asked anymore. I'm just playing this season and then we will see what happens next year. I just want to stay in the league with Norwich, that is my aim," he said.

"This is a great place to play and I've enjoyed my time here. We will see what happens. Right now, I'm just focusing on the games ahead."

Cantwell has also seen his City deal extended despite spending the second half of this season on loan to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

The Dereham born midfielder has made 11 appearances for Scott Parker's men, who are hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League in the next few matches.

The Cherries possess an £11m option to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis.

Todd Cantwell has spent the second half of the season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth. - Credit: PA

Cantwell has made 110 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring on 14 occasions but fell out of favour with Daniel Farke at the start of the season and was banished from training with the first team.

Dean Smith reinstated him to the team after his appointment as head coach in November but was unable to revive his form. The likelihood is both parties will explore their options should Bournemouth reject the chance to sign him on a permanent basis.

Dennis has also been plying his trade away from NR1 with National League outfit Southend, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances this season.

The former Arsenal midfielder has impressed with his performances and will return to Norwich in the summer hoping to impress Dean Smith in pre-season.