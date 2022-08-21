Norwich City transfer rumours: Krul on Man United radar

Tim Krul is reportedly on the radar of Man United to fill their number two keeper vacancy - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul is reportedly on Man United's list of potential targets to fill their back up role to David de Gea at Old Trafford.

The experienced Dutch international has been assessed by the Red Devils, according to the Sun on Sunday's football transfer pundit Alan Nixon.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer, who has helped Daniel Farke's club set the early pace in the Bundesliga, is emerging as their prime target.

Nixon claimed United's scouts watched Sommer in action on Friday night as he kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 league win over Hertha Berlin.

Watford's Daniel Bachmann is also under consideration after United sanctioned a season long loan move to Nottingham Forest for Dean Henderson.

Krul has started all five of Norwich's Championship games this season, despite appearing to fall out of favour in the closing stages of the Premier League campaign.

Angus Gunn had an extended run in the side before Krul surprisingly returned for the top flight finale against Tottenham.

Dean Smith dismissed any suggestion at the time that could be Krul's swansong, with the 34-year-old keeper looking to cement his place in the Dutch World Cup squad later this year.

Krul has spent four years at Carrow Road and been a key part of two previous Championship title winning campaigns, after joining on a free transfer in 2018.

The ex-Newcastle stopper made his 150th appearance for the Canaries last season and is under contract until 2024.

Krul's compatriot, Erik ten Hag, has had a rocky start to his Old Trafford tenure with an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford last weekend. United are not in action until Monday night when they host arch rivals Liverpool.

Former England international Tom Heaton has been on the bench for the first two Premier League games, with de Gea first choice.

The transfer window closes on September 1, and Smith indicated prior to last Friday's 1-0 win over Millwall he is happy with the current make up of his squad.

Recruiting a left back remains the priority after an early season spate of injuries in that position.

Smith downplayed speculation Max Aarons has attracted interest from abroad on Friday, but it is believed fringe players could leave before the deadline.