Norwich City transfer rumours: Giannoulis weighing up options

Published: 9:05 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM October 26, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis is being touted with a Norwich City exit in the Greek media - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dimitris Giannoulis is being touted with a Norwich City exit, according to fresh reports in the Greek media.

Daily sports newspaper, Sportime, claim on Tuesday Giannoulis fears City are already heading for relegation, and is prepared to weigh up his options in the January transfer window, or wait until the end of the season.

Giannoulis was substituted at half-time in Saturday's 7-0 Premier League mauling against Chelsea, the second time in a high profile game this season he was replaced by head coach, Daniel Farke, at the interval after a torrid half at Manchester City.

Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams got his shot in the starting line up following that defeat at the champions, but Giannoulis had come back in recently, and was part of a new-look defensive shape that ground out goalless draws at both Burnley and Brighton.

The paper's 'Agent Greek' column claims Giannoulis has already made his mind up and 'can see the relegation coming'.

The 25-year-old Greek international completed a permanent £6.2m move from PAOK ahead of the club's Premier League return in the summer after a successful loan stint earned him a Championship winner's medal.

Giannoulis was touted with Italian giants Roma during the close season, although that interest never materialised into a firm offer to the Canaries with Roma believed to have held informal discussions with his representatives.

The attacking full back is under contract at Carrow Road until 2024.