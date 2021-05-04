'All I can say is thank you' - Webber's personal tribute to departing City duo

Video

Published: 8:53 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 9:21 PM May 4, 2021

Stuart Webber paid a glowing tribute to departing Norwich City midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic ahead of the pair’s swansong.

City confirmed Saturday’s Championship finale at Barnsley will be the last game for both Tettey and Vrancic in green and yellow.

“Alex has been an outstanding member of the football club for the last nine years and this is a sad day for all of us,” said City’s sporting director. “Since both myself and Daniel (Farke) arrived at the club, Alex has been outstanding. There have been some difficult days, when he was out of the team at the beginning, with some discussions about him potentially leaving.

“We asked him to stay and give us more time. He did exactly that and was always professional and there to help the staff and players.

“He was one of our standout performers in the Premier League last season. This came after we were initially told that Alex could only train or play twice a week due to his knees.

“Three promotions, two as a champion, says it all really. On a personal level all I can say is thank you to Alex. All in all, he’s a top character and player and he will be missed around the club.”

Stuart Webber admits the exits of Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic is a sad day for Norwich City - Credit: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Vrancic was the first overseas signing of the Farke and Webber era in 2017.

“Mario is probably the best striker of the ball off both feet that I’ve had the privilege of working with,” said Webber, speaking to the club’s official site. “I am sure he will continue to have a successful career, wherever his next move takes him.

“What people don’t see with Mario is the work that he puts in every single day. Even on his days off, Mario is always in and around the training ground, striving to be the very best he can.

“We’ve seen him on his own in all kinds of weather conditions, practicing when he could be sat at home. That’s why his many moments of magic and crucial goals and assists are no fluke.”