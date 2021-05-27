Norwich City transfer rumours: City track Blades' full back

Published: 7:48 PM May 27, 2021 Updated: 7:54 PM May 27, 2021

Sheffield United full back Jayden Bogle has been linked with Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sheffield United's young full back, Jayden Bogle, is being tipped as a possible replacement for Max Aarons at Norwich City.

The Daily Mail online report on Thursday evening the Premier League new boys are 'keeping tabs' on Bogle, with the relegated Blades set for a squad shake up under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

The 20-year-old Bogle only moved from Derby last summer but made 12 Premier League starts for the Blades in a tough season for United that saw previous boss Chris Wilder depart.

The £6m rated England Under-20 international is reportedly under contract until 2024 but was highly rated after establishing himself under Frank Lampard with the Rams.

Aarons is one of the hottest prospects in the English game, with Barcelona making a loan enquiry last summer, while the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have again been linked with the attacking right back since the end of the season.

City sporting director Stuart Webber has made it clear they will consider bids for the likes of Aarons, Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell to bolster their own recruitment drive ahead of the Premier League return.

Sam Byram is expected to be fit for pre-season, after a long term lay off, but should Aarons depart teenage prospect Bali Mumba would be the only other right back option in Daniel Farke's current squad.