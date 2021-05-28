WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views

Published: 12:04 PM May 28, 2021

Norwich City's hunt for reinforcements has picked up pace in recent days, and that is a topic discussed in our latest episode of Window Watch.

City's interest in Fulham centre back Tosin Adarabioyo and FC Koln defender Sebastiaan Bornauw became public this week.

Both signal the level of intent for Stuart Webber and his recruitment team over the summer months, as they look to bolster Daniel Farke's squad for the Premier League return.

While in the last 24 hours Sheffield United's exciting right back, Jayden Bogle, was a name mooted as a potential replacement for Max Aarons.

Greuther Furth full back Marco Meyerhofer was also touted this week, although that looks a non starter with the Brexit regulations now in place.

Inevitably, there was another torrent of speculation around Emi Buendia in the past week. With Arsenal and Aston Villa reportedly making contact with the Canaries to signal their interest. Buendia himself also had his say on the possibility of a move to newly-crowned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

City also did a spot of house keeping with confirmation they will release a number of young players who are out of contract this summer. They also continue discussions with Norwegian keeper, Orjan Nyland, who becomes a free agent again. Although City will also explore other options as a back up to Tim Krul.

The Premier League transfer window opens officially on Wednesday, June 9 and will close at 11pm on Monday, August 30, a couple of weeks after the season has started.

