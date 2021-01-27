Former Arsenal and Norwich midfielder set to sign for Saints

Published: 9:49 AM January 27, 2021

Former Norwich City youngster Charlie Gilmour looks set to be offered a contract with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

Saints boss Callum Davidson is keen to sign the 21-year-old defensive midfielder, who was released by the Canaries in October.

Gilmour has been without a club since but Davidson has liked what he has seen so far whilst the former Arsenal man has been on trial at McDiarmid Park.

“I hope to get something sorted with Charlie later this week,” Davidson told the Herald. “He’s missed a bit of football but is one for the future.

“He played in the Europa League with Arsenal, went to Norwich and then to Holland but has lost his way a bit. He’s got good size and is very good technically, so he’s the kind of player we want to bring in.

“We looked at him before but the timing wasn’t right…He’s the kind of player the club has done well with in the past, plus he’s got Scottish connections so is very keen to come up here and play. Hopefully, we get it sorted and then crack on with getting the best out of him.”

Before joining Norwich Gilmour made two appearances for Arsenal in the Europa League in 2018. Both were late cameos in the Gunners 3-0 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla and their 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan top-flight side Qarabag.

He signed a two-year contract for Norwich in 2019 before spending last season on loan at Dutch second division side Telstar, making 24 appearances there.

Meanwhile, Gilmour may not be the only ex-Norwich player lining up for St Johnstone with Glenn Middleton signing on loan from Rangers.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard has urged the youngster, who left Norwich in January 2018, to seize his opportunity.

“Young Glenn Middleton has gone out on loan and Callum Davidson has given him a fantastic opportunity to go and join St Johnstone,” said Gerrard. “We are hoping he gets some good game time there and we hope he really pushes for game time there.

“He has had a couple of indifferent loans so this is a big moment for Glenn to go and grab that opportunity and force his way into that team and try and stay there and prove that he can be a standout player at this level.

“We will assess his situation over the summer again.”