Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Canaries' ace Billy Gilmour belts out karaoke classic in city

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:03 PM July 25, 2021   
Billy Gilmour King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Billy Gilmour - settling in well at Norwich City following his loan switch from Chelsea - Credit: Ian Burt

Billy Gilmour’s tour of Norfolk continued over the weekend with the Norwich City star taking part in a karaoke session in the city. 

The Chelsea loanee belted out Train’s Drops of Jupiter at the Oak Bar and Terrace in Thorpe St Andrew much to the delight of the crowd watching. 

The 20-year-old wasn’t pitch perfect but if he takes to Norwich’s Premier League campaign with the same gusto as he can belt out one of Train’s classics then fans won’t be complaining. 

Gilmour, who was also recently spotted enjoying a day trip to Sea Palling, was rested for the Canaries’ 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Huddersfield on Friday with a tight quad. 

Head coach Daniel Farke will be hoping the Scotland international can recover in time for their next friendly against Coventry on Wednesday, which is taking place behind closed doors at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium. 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Huddersfield Town Manager Carlos Corberan during the Sky Bet Cha

Live

WATCH LIVE: City continue Premier League preparations against Huddersfield

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
pukki hudds goal

Match Report

Pukki back with a bang as City win Huddersfield friendly

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gibbs has completed his Norwich City move from Ipswich Town

Updated

City confirm Liam Gibbs signing from Ipswich Town

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke agree there is plenty of transfer work to do

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

WINDOW WATCH: Norwich City transfer news and views

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus