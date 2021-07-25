Canaries' ace Billy Gilmour belts out karaoke classic in city

Published: 2:03 PM July 25, 2021

Billy Gilmour - settling in well at Norwich City following his loan switch from Chelsea - Credit: Ian Burt

Billy Gilmour’s tour of Norfolk continued over the weekend with the Norwich City star taking part in a karaoke session in the city.

The Chelsea loanee belted out Train’s Drops of Jupiter at the Oak Bar and Terrace in Thorpe St Andrew much to the delight of the crowd watching.

The 20-year-old wasn’t pitch perfect but if he takes to Norwich’s Premier League campaign with the same gusto as he can belt out one of Train’s classics then fans won’t be complaining.

Gilmour, who was also recently spotted enjoying a day trip to Sea Palling, was rested for the Canaries’ 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Huddersfield on Friday with a tight quad.

Head coach Daniel Farke will be hoping the Scotland international can recover in time for their next friendly against Coventry on Wednesday, which is taking place behind closed doors at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium.