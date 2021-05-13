Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Fantastic news' - Canaries fans relieved after Farke contract update

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:13 PM May 13, 2021    Updated: 6:34 PM May 13, 2021
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Daniel Farke has led Norwich City to a second Championship title and a new contract is set to follow - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There's been widespread approval among the Norwich City faithful this evening, as news broke that Daniel Farke is set to sign a new contract this summer.

We brought you our latest interview with City's sporting director Stuart Webber, who provided an update on Farke's situation and opened up the possibility that he could be open to staying beyond 2022 as well.

Webber had previously said he intends to move on to a new challenge when his contract expires but that was prior to the coronavirus pandemic and with a return to the Premier League sealed, the Welshman didn't rule out extending his stay, promising he would leave the club in good shape whenever that time does arrive.








Following the Canaries' Championship title triumph, the fresh assurance of not needing to worry about major change being likely in 2022 has certainly been greeted as welcome news, ahead of next season's Premier League challenge.

- Take a look at some of the best of the online reaction above and below









- You can watch our interview with Webber in full in the video below

