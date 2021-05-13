Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Ipswich Town youngster told he can leave - could City revive interest?

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 7:58 AM May 13, 2021    Updated: 8:05 AM May 13, 2021
Andre Dozzell in recent pre-season action for Ipswich against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andre Dozzell has been told he can leave Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS - Credit: Archant

One-time Norwich City target Andre Dozzell has reportedly been told he can leave Ipswich Town this summer. 

The 22-year-old was the subject of interest from the Canaries in the summer of 2019 but City were put off by Town’s £5m asking price. 

However, new Ipswich boss Paul Cook wants to clear the decks at Portman Road after a miserable League One campaign and Dozzell is one of a number of players told to find new clubs according to the East Anglian Daily Times. 

Norwich were keen on Dozzell after winning promotion to the Premier League last time although no bid was made. 

Speaking to the EADT in September last year Dozzell said: “There was interest (from Norwich) but that was a bit of a weird one, really. I just took no notice and focused on my football. 

MORE: 'Demolition Man' Cook ready to wield axe at Portman Road

“I’m very ambitious and one day I want to be playing in the Premier League. That is one of my dreams for the future, but for now all I want to do is win promotion this season for Ipswich.” 

Dozzell went on to sign a new deal in December until the summer of 2024 but Cook is determined to overhaul the Ipswich squad with the midfielder one of a number of youngsters told they can leave including other homegrown youngsters Flynn Downes, Luke Woolfenden, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Huddersfield decide to release former Canaries midfielder
  2. 2 Tettey returns to Rosenborg after emotional Canaries exit
  3. 3 Alex Neil believes fans got him wrong on Maddison
  1. 4 'So appreciated' - Transfer expert claims Arsenal interested in City star
  2. 5 Boost for overseas fans as Canaries confirm 2022 membership details
  3. 6 What is the current state of play in Norwich City's midfield?
  4. 7 Ipswich Town youngster told he can leave - could City revive interest?
  5. 8 Beating direct rivals must be a Premier League focus for City
  6. 9 The magic moment Cantwell helps young fan touch trophy
  7. 10 Vrancic on a slow start at City, his future and that epic night in Leeds
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kenny McLean of Norwich suffers a knee injury and has to leave the match during the Sky Bet Champion

Opinion

Mark Armstrong: Cruel blow for McLean could hasten City transfer business

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich suffers a knee injury and has to leave the match during the Sky Bet Champion

Scots rally around 'absolutely devastated' City midfielder after injury

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean is out of Scotland's European Championships tilt after a knee injury in Norwich City's league finale

Updated

Norwich City confirm Euros heartache for injured City ace McLean

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Alex Tettey final press conference

Video

Tettey considering offer to prolong career at Rosenborg

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus