Ipswich Town youngster told he can leave - could City revive interest?

Published: 7:58 AM May 13, 2021 Updated: 8:05 AM May 13, 2021

One-time Norwich City target Andre Dozzell has reportedly been told he can leave Ipswich Town this summer.

The 22-year-old was the subject of interest from the Canaries in the summer of 2019 but City were put off by Town’s £5m asking price.

However, new Ipswich boss Paul Cook wants to clear the decks at Portman Road after a miserable League One campaign and Dozzell is one of a number of players told to find new clubs according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Norwich were keen on Dozzell after winning promotion to the Premier League last time although no bid was made.

Speaking to the EADT in September last year Dozzell said: “There was interest (from Norwich) but that was a bit of a weird one, really. I just took no notice and focused on my football.

MORE: 'Demolition Man' Cook ready to wield axe at Portman Road

“I’m very ambitious and one day I want to be playing in the Premier League. That is one of my dreams for the future, but for now all I want to do is win promotion this season for Ipswich.”

Dozzell went on to sign a new deal in December until the summer of 2024 but Cook is determined to overhaul the Ipswich squad with the midfielder one of a number of youngsters told they can leave including other homegrown youngsters Flynn Downes, Luke Woolfenden, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra.