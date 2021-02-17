Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Coventry City v Norwich City: Everything you need to know

Mark Armstrong

Published: 12:00 PM February 17, 2021   
Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, LondonPicture

Oliver Skipp has earned rave reviews for his performances with Norwich City this season.

Norwich City take on Coventry City at St Andrews in the Championship on Wednesday evening (kick-off 7pm). 

The Canaries will be looking to maintain their position at the top of the table, a point ahead of Brentford, who travel to Queens Park Rangers whilst promotion rivals Swansea City entertain Nottingham Forest. 

Team news 

Olly Skipp is fine to take his place at the base of City’s midfield after overcoming an eye injury sustained against Stoke. The Tottenham loanee took a fingertip to the eye against the Potters and had to be withdrawn as his vision was impaired but this has now returned to normal. Jordan Hugill is back in training following his hamstring injury but this evening will come too soon for the former West Ham man. He’s likely to return to the squad for Saturday’s home clash against Rotherham.  

Coventry will be forced into at least one change with Sam McCallum unable to play under the terms of the loan agreement with the Canaries. Josh Pask or Julien Dacosta are expected to deputise. 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictu

Head coach Daniel Farke was an animated presence on the sidelines as Norwich City got back to winning ways against Stoke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Farke on Coventry... 

“Coventry are a really good possession side and a footballing side who like to play with many tactical players. I think with a team like Coventry who knew from the first day of the season that they would have to fight against relegation, they are not nervous and struggling with the self-confidence, it’s more like they know exactly what they have to do to stay in this league. 

“For that I think they will try to show a really good reaction and try to play pretty aggressively. Each and every game is difficult, anything can happen – teams sitting in the top positions can sometimes lose a game." 

Coventry City manager Mark Robins had no complaints at his side's FA Cup third round exit against Norwich City

Coventry City manager Mark Robins had no complaints at his side's FA Cup third round exit against Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Robins on Coventry’s battle against the drop... 

“It’s a tough old league and we are still, clearly, finding our way. We have 17 games left to play and it’s not going to get any easier and we have to embrace the challenge and do what we need to do to get the points to get us over the line. And it is all about the points, clearly, but performances are a really important part of that. 

“We certainly need to tighten that up but we can’t change the way we play. We’re playing against good players and that’s the challenge, and if we survive this season it will be a monumental achievement. 
“It’s not like we are equals. It’s a really tough spell in a tough division and we just have to get on with it and keep our heads and do the job.” 

Last time they met 

City cruised to an easy 2-0 victory in the FA Cup third round in January when early goals from Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill put the contest to bed. However, the Canaries didn’t have it their own way in the league clash at Carrow Road in November. Maxime Biamou struck an 89th minute equaliser to deny injury ravaged City all three points after Mario Vrancic had opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half. 

Referee 

Australian official Jarred Gillett will take charge of this evening’s clash. The last time Gillett officiated a match involving the Canaries, Farke’s men ran out 2-1 winners over Sheffield Wednesday in December. Gillett was also in charge when the Canaries won 3-1 at Bristol City in October. 

How can I watch?  

This evening’s match is free for all Norwich City season ticket holders on iFollow whilst non-season ticket holders can obtain a match pass for £10. 

The match is also being shown on Sky Sports red button and you can also follow all the action at www.pinkun.com 

Prediction 

Coventry City 0 Norwich City 2 

