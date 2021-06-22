Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Canaries boss on his new Kosovan winger

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:15 PM June 22, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictu

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - delighted with new signing Milot Rashica - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke believes Norwich City will benefit from the versatility of new signing Milot Rashica.

“With Milot we have a very interesting player and we’re delighted to have been able to bring him to Norwich City," said City's head coach.

“Many top clubs have been interested in his signature over the last seasons and he was quite
often connected with a big money move.

“In Germany he spent his time with Werder Bremen, who were struggling a bit last season,
but Milot is a player full of potential. He’s quick and smart in his movements, technically good
and great in finishing and assisting goals.

“He has delivered many end products and although he is young, he has played many games
at the top level.

“He’s a player who can do something outstanding in the offence. We also got the feeling from
his age, ability, potential and personality that he will fit in quite well to our group. We hope that
he can improve our offensive game.

“He can play a number of positions, as a winger, striker or number ten. He’s a pretty versatile
player and we’re happy to be able to bring a quality player in.”
 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Grant Hanley has been included in the Euro2020 team of the week after his starring role for Scotland at Wembley

Video

Mourinho praise for City defender after Euro2020 accolade

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Lee Clark brings his Blyth Spartans team to The Walks this weekend Picture: PA

Former Norwich City coach moves on again - after just three months

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Hartlepool United's Timi Odusina celebrates with the trophy after winning the shoot-out and promotio

Former Canaries defender in play-off success

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott has been tipped for a Carrow Road exit

Video

No Boro approach for City recruitment chief Scott

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus