Canaries boss on his new Kosovan winger

Published: 5:15 PM June 22, 2021

Daniel Farke believes Norwich City will benefit from the versatility of new signing Milot Rashica.

“With Milot we have a very interesting player and we’re delighted to have been able to bring him to Norwich City," said City's head coach.

“Many top clubs have been interested in his signature over the last seasons and he was quite

often connected with a big money move.

“In Germany he spent his time with Werder Bremen, who were struggling a bit last season,

but Milot is a player full of potential. He’s quick and smart in his movements, technically good

and great in finishing and assisting goals.

“He has delivered many end products and although he is young, he has played many games

at the top level.

“He’s a player who can do something outstanding in the offence. We also got the feeling from

his age, ability, potential and personality that he will fit in quite well to our group. We hope that

he can improve our offensive game.

“He can play a number of positions, as a winger, striker or number ten. He’s a pretty versatile

player and we’re happy to be able to bring a quality player in.”

