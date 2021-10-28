Video

Published: 12:45 PM October 28, 2021

Norwich City are under heavy pressure after a poor start to the Premier League season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images/Danielle Booden

There is much to discuss as the latest episode of the Pink Un Podcast is recorded ahead of Norwich City's crunch clash with Leeds United - and you can join in live from 1pm.

Canaries correspondents David Freezer and Connor Southwell will be joined by City fans to discuss our interview with sporting director Stuart Webber, as well as taking comments and questions via the Pink Un channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Webber spoke to the media at Carrow Road on Wednesday in the wake of a 7-0 thrashing away to leaders Chelsea on Saturday which left many angry supporters calling for Daniel Farke's time as head coach to come to an end.

City's chief admitted that game had proved 'diabolical' and said that the season so far had been 'unacceptable' but also called for more patience and for all of the blame to not be pointed in Farke's direction.

Summer recruitment, unfair criticism in the national media and the atmosphere at Carrow Road were all covered as well, as the straight-talking Welshman gave fans his thoughts on the current struggles.

- You can watch episode number 465 of the Pink Un Podcast being recorded live above

NCFC EXTRA: Webber on Farke future and his own contract