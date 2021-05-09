Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PREMIERE: Documentary celebrates City's title triumph

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 PM May 9, 2021   
The Norwich players lift the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at

Norwich City finished the season six points clear of their nearest Championship rivals - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have bounced back to the Premier League in style and now you can re-live how that success was achieved in our special documentary: The Way Back.

Featuring interviews with Canaries personalities including Onel Hernandez, Chris Sutton, Ed Balls and Simon Thomas, the documentary is presented by our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell.

Filmed in recent weeks as Daniel Farke's squad sealed promotion and then went on to win the title with a club-record points haul of 97, the documentary re-lives the high points and the challenges of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

- You can watch the documentary above - and don't forget to subscribe to the Pink Un YouTube channel

It continues a night of celebration, which began with the release of a poem dedicated to absent Canaries fans, read by celebrity City supporter Stephen Fry.

The documentary has been released ahead of Pink Un Live 3, our online promotion party with the EDP and Evening News' regular City columnists, including Chris Goreham, Terri Westgate and Spud Thornhill.

- You can follow the fun and games on this website or any of the Pink Un social media channels from 7pm, as we review the Canaries' successful campaign.

