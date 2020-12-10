EFL name new chief executive

Published: 10:27 AM December 10, 2020

Trevor Birch, right, has been named the new EFL chief executive - Credit: PA

Trevor Birch will become the EFL's new chief executive from January 1, the league has announced.

Birch, who will join the league from his position as director of football operations at Tottenham, succeeds David Baldwin, who only started in the role in June.

The EFL announced in October that Baldwin was to stand down, and now Birch, a former professional footballer who also served as chief executive at Chelsea, Leeds, Sheffield United and Derby, will come in from the start of next year.

Birch will work alongside chairman Rick Parry, who himself only joined the league in 2019.

Parry said: "I am delighted to be able to welcome Trevor Birch to the EFL.

"Trevor's vast experience has impressed me throughout our discussions in regards to the role, and having been a strong candidate in 2019 before withdrawing from the process, I am delighted that he has opted to take up the position and is able to join the league so promptly.

"I thank (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy for his understanding in this respect.

"I have known Trevor for many years and value the knowledge and expertise he has accumulated working with notable clubs at all levels of the game including a number of clubs in financial distress.

"I have no doubt that his acumen and experience will prove valuable for the EFL as we look to navigate our way out of the unprecedented set of circumstances presented to us by Covid-19 alongside considering the challenges of future reform to the pyramid as we look to develop long-term sustainability in the EFL."

Birch said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Spurs, however the opportunity to play a role in the EFL at such a crucial time is one I couldn't turn down.

"There is a big job to be done dealing with the effect of the pandemic, together with participating in discussions on the future structure of football and I hope I can make a meaningful contribution to that process."

Last week the EFL and Premier League finally reached agreement over a rescue package worth £250million to ensure no EFL club would go under as a result of the pandemic.

A £50million package of grants and monitored grants can be accessed by clubs in Leagues One and Two, while the Premier League said it would provide up to £15million to cover interest and arrangement fees on a £200million loan taken out by the EFL which it would then lend on to Championship clubs.

Spurs said their finance and operations director Matthew Collecott would oversee football operations through to the end of the season after Birch's departure.