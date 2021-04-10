Farke on Canaries records, Rooney and respecting the Rams

Published: 7:00 AM April 10, 2021

Wayne Rooney's winning free-kick at Carrow Road in October proved to be the last goal of the former England captain's career before becoming Derby's manager - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Various club records are under threat at Norwich City at the moment and Daniel Farke hopes to see one broken at Derby today, as he looks forward to a summer of savouring a special season.

Victory at Pride Park could be enough to seal promotion but only if Brentford and Swansea drop points. It would break a Canaries record for away wins though, with Farke's team having already equalled the 13 achieved outside of Norfolk by the team of 2014-15.

“Nice, I didn’t know this before," City's boss said when told about the record. "If I’m honest, when you are in the process you are not really willing to savour records or special topics.

“But definitely when there is a bit of time, in the summer break, I will perhaps have a glass of wine or a cup of coffee on the sofa, then you look back and think ‘we have written a chapter of history’ and that’s great.

“At the moment it feels a little bit surreal and like you’re not paying too much attention to it but in the bigger picture when there is time we will also value this.

“It’s important to value these moments and it will be nice to add a few more away wins, as then it will be more difficult to break the record one day. So for that, we are greedy, and we have to keep going.”

Tuesday's rampant 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield eased the Canaries into a wonderful position, sitting 17 points clear of third ahead of this afternoon's action.

With 87 points already in the bank it is just a matter of when, rather than if, an immediate return to the Premier League will be confirmed.

However, if City want to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches and take another step closer to their promotion party, they must find a way past a stubborn Derby, who have conceded 29 goals in games since former England captain Wayne Rooney took charge in November.

The Rams finished 10th last season under Phillip Cocu but had only won one of their opening 11 matches, ironically enough at Norwich, when Rooney's brilliant late free-kick earned a 1-0 win - which turned out to be the final goal of the Manchester United legend's career.

They only have one win in nine though and sit just eight points clear of the relegation zone, so are not safe just yet.

“Especially after he took over, they had a brilliant run of form with many wins," Farke said of Rooney's reign so far. "I still get the feeling they are quite strong in terms of defending but a good footballing side.

“When I watch their games I always like them because they play brave and with energy, many technical players.

“They were struggling in the last weeks with some injuries, also of offensive players like (Lee) Gregory and (Martyn) Waghorn. When these players are available it is of course a different threat in the offence but they definitely have good players and it is a good and dangerous side.

“We have to be fully switched on, so I am pretty respectful.”

Rooney has nine players out injured at the moment, with centre-back Curtis Davies, midfielder Krystian Bielik and winger Jordan Ibe among them.

It's made for a tough start to managerial life for the man who scored 53 goals for England but Farke believes the Three Lions' record holder will benefit from this season long term.

“It’s always a great experience to be thrown in the cold water and straight away you have to swim," the Canaries chief continued.

“It’s always great when some fantastic and world-class players – and Wayne without any doubt was a world-class striker – are also then at any point on the other side.

“But you have to have your experience and learn a lot in the new manager role, it is completely different being a player and you learn the most in really difficult seasons.

“Straight away to fight against relegation, with all the processes that you have to handle within the team and the club is always a good experience.

“Wayne will grow as a person and also as a manager, it’s great experience for him. I totally would back him that he has all the skills to lead Derby in the end to success, in terms of that they will stay in this league.

“His team have also played some proper football since he took over. There were some injuries in the last week and for that the results were not going exactly in the way they were in the weeks before.

“He has shown he can deliver and that his teams play proper football. Hopefully it goes well for him in the end, we are of course highly motivated that it’s not a success for them on Saturday, we want the points for ourselves.

“But overall my fingers are crossed for Wayne and for Derby County because it is a big club with top-class players.”

- The EFL has confirmed there will be a two-minute silence ahead of all games following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, with all teams to wear black armbands as a mark of respect as well.

