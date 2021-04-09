Video

Published: 7:00 PM April 9, 2021

Sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke are close to a second Norwich City promotion but both are out of contract in 2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Contract talks are not on the agenda for Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, with full focus on the Championship promotion race as he approaches the final 12 months of his current deal.

With sporting director Stuart Webber also intending to move on to a new challenge in the summer of 2022, some Canaries fans are already concerned about that potential uncertainty as an immediate return to the Premier League edges closer.

“There really has been no time to think about my individual situation because in this league the games are coming thick and fast, and in this season during one-and-a-half months less than normal," said Farke ahead of Saturday's trip to Derby, when victory could be enough to seal promotion.

“I was more worried to win football games on this level and also for next season, to plan the squad, there is no space right now to be selfish and think about my situation.

“I have a contract until June 2022 so it is such a long time still. I have always fulfilled my contracts in my life and for that nobody has to be worried.

“There was no time to speak about this and believe me when I say that as a coach, 14 or 15 months is a pretty long time.

“There will be the time to speak about topics like this but it isn't a topic for me now.”

The German coach is working to complete a second Championship promotion since arriving from Borussia Dortmund II in 2017.

After thrashing Huddersfield on Tuesday the Canaries had moved eight points clear of second-placed Watford so the chance of a second title is also strong but Farke says the intense demands of his role mean he hasn't had time to savour that 7-0 triumph too much yet.

“If I’m honest, as a coach you never have a fun part," he joked. "As a player, yes, you enjoy your performance and the situation you are in

“Since I was on the other side, as a manager, I always got the feeling that straight away after the final whistle you are more concerned about the messages you give, the next meeting, the next training session, to also make sure that you are successful in the next game.

“It’s more like you are more concentrated to be focused on the next game instead of enjoying it too much of what happened just a few minutes ago.

“The most enjoyable part in the football business is the part of the player and of course when you win a game like 7-0 against Huddersfield, you feel joy when you see the team playing like they did, there is no doubt about this.

“I’m not drunk on joy for a few days, I enjoy the moment and then I’m already concentrated on the next meeting, the next session or the next game.”