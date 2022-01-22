Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Former City defender Klose training with Championship club

David Freezer

Published: 12:15 PM January 22, 2022
Updated: 12:20 PM January 22, 2022
Timm Klose in action at Bristol City in 2018, during a 1-0 Championship win for Norwich at Ashton Gate - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City defender Timm Klose could be returning to England, after joining a Championship club on trial.

The 33-year-old former Canaries favourite has been training with Bristol City this week as the Robins pursue a new centre-back.

Bristol World report that Nigel Pearson is assessing the former Switzerland international's fitness closely, with the potential for a two-year deal.

Klose scored 10 goals in 128 games for City after joining from Wolfsburg in January 2016 for close to £8million, with his knee injury with five games remaining of that season seen as a big contributing factor to good form ending and relegation being suffered under Alex Neil.

After initially struggling in the Championship he became a key part of the team under Daniel Farke, only for injury to disrupt the second half of 2018-19 and then a serious knee injury to ruin 2019-20 after promotion to the Premier League.

He returned during the Project Restart period due to other centre-back injuries but struggled for form and fitness, a difficult period he discussed when speaking to Pink Un+ earlier this month.

“I felt the need to go out and save the club this time," he explained. "Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready at all. My body wasn’t ready for playing three games every week. I paid for it.

“I don’t know why but I read some of the negative comments during that Premier League spell from those last 10 games. Obviously they weren’t nice and I took it too personally.

"I always thought, ‘I gave everything for this club, why are people mean to me if I try my best?’ That was a big mistake on my part."

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Timm Klose of Norwich with the trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Cha

Timm Klose and Marco Stiepermann, left, celebrate Norwich City's Championship title triumph in 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

After another top-flight relegation, a loan season with boyhood club Basel followed and Klose scored twice in 29 games.

However, the Swiss Super League club decided not to take up their option to sign him permanently and the 17-cap international came to a mutual agreement to end his Norwich contract a year early last summer.

Bristol City are facing mid-table mediocrity, sitting 16th with 20 games remaining, 11 points clear of the relegation zone but 12 adrift of the play-offs.

The Robins recently lost Nathan Baker to injury for the remainder of the campaign and it seems Klose could fit the bill as a free agent. 

- We caught up with Klose earlier this month to look back on his Canaries career and discuss what could come next for him, available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers

